Barber signs with Bearcats

Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger

Hopkins County Central senior Trae Barber officially signed his letter of intent to Brescia University on Friday where he will continue his academic and golf career. Barber, center, is pictured with Central boys golf coach Blake Nelson, his parents Frank and Stephanie Barber and Brescia men's golf coach Jason Cox. Barber is coming off of a strong golf season for the Storm, he was named to the All 2nd Region Team after the season ended.