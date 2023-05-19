After just three seasons, Madisonville-North Hopkins head boys basketball coach Jon Newton announced on Thursday that he was stepping down.

In those three years, Newton amassed a 61-24 record that included three consecutive 7th District titles and one regional runner-up finish.

“For the past 16 years I have been honored to coach boys basketball at the high school level,” Newton said. “Being a coach has given me so many opportunities, many I often wondered if I was worthy of, but nonetheless were thankful for. For the past 3 years, it has been an absolute honor and privilege to lead the MNHHS boys basketball program and serve these student athletes.”

Prior to joining the Maroons, Newton spent nine years as the head coach of his alma mater, Webster County High School. During that time he became the Trojans all-time winningest coach, going 186-93 with three 6th district titles and two regional runner-up finishes.

“Being a head coach at the high school level requires tremendous commitment and responsibility,” he said. “I have taken my position as a head coach very seriously, which also makes the job very demanding. With that being said, I have decided to step down from my position as head coach of the Maroons basketball team. This decision has not come easily, however, I feel it is the best choice at this stage in my life. As much as I love being a coach, the time has come for me to commit to my family 100%. I look forward to being more present at home and more involved in our children’s lives.”

Newton ends his career with a career record of 247-117 with six district championships and three regional runner-ups.

“I would like to thank my wife and family for their unconditional love, support, and patience while pursuing my passion over the last 16 years,” he said. “Thank you to the MNHHS administrative staff for trusting me to lead this program and supporting me along the way. To each former and current coach on my staff, thank you. It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside each of you. I know I could not have done it without you. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to every player I have had the pleasure of coaching. I appreciate the trust and respect you have given me, but what I will cherish the most is the relationships I have developed with you. It has not always been easy, but we have worked hard to accomplish many of our goals and also made memories that will last a lifetime for me.”

Newton plans to return to Webster County Schools in the fall to fill a vacant teaching position. As for the future, he said nothing is set in stone.

“I wont say the door is shut,” he said. “I wont say that I’ll never come back. For now I’ll just say I’m taking a break. I’m not retiring, so you never know what the future will hold.”