The Lady Maroons escaped an early charge by Logan County on Monday night to keep their undefeated streak alive, emerging from the contest with a 12-6 win over the Lady Cougars after trailing through the first two innings.

Logan County scored one run in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0. After holding the Lady Maroons scoreless in the bottom half, they added two more in the top of the second to go up 3-0. Madisonville wouldn’t get on the board until the bottom of the second inning when senior Amber Osborne slammed a one run homer over the left field wall to make it 3-1.

Although the Lady Maroons would head into the trailing by two, that homerun by Osborne changed the momentum of the game. Madisonville shut the Lady Cougars down in the top of the third, and then got their own offense going in the bottom half of that box when, with two outs already on the board, Brenna Sherman hit a three run homer to center, giving Madisonville their first lead of the night.

The Lady Maroons added two more in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixths, while allowing just three more runs from Logan County to take a 12-6 win.

Freshman Mackenzie Stoltz went the complete game for the Lady Maroons, allowing eight hits and six earned runs through seven innings while striking out ten.

The Lady Maroons will return to action on Saturday at the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic.

1B: Sherman, Young, Stoltz, Seargent, Justice

2B: Stoltz, Noffsinger, Osborne, Seargent

3B: Justice

HR: Osborne, Sherman

RBIs: Sherman (3), Young, Osborne (3), Stoltz, Patterson, Seargent (2), Justice

SB: Prow