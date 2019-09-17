Local Sports

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County - 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County- 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, September 17

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

Notre Dame at Indiana- BTN 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Florida State at Florida- SEC 5 p.m.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Triple-A National Championship: Sacramento vs. Columbus, Memphis, Tenn.- FS1 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs- ESPN 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland OR Miami at Arizona (joined in progress)- MLB 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA Champions League: Slavia Prague at Inter Milan, Group F- TNT 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Napoli, Group E- TNT 2 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

NWSL: Houston at North Carolina- ESPNEWS 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France- TENNIS 5 a.m.

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.

WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 9 p.m.

ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds- 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinals, Game 1- ESPN2 6 p.m.

Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinals, Game 1- ESPN2 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped)- NBCSN 5 p.m.

