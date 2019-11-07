On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, November 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Bryant at Rutgers- BTN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina- ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Temple at South Florida- ESPN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 3:30 p.m.
SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 6 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, Belek, Turkey- GOLF 3 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, Phoenix- GOLF 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, first round, Otsu, Japan- GOLF 9 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, second round, Belek, Turkey- GOLF 3 a.m. (Friday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Charlotte- TNT 7 p.m.
Portland at LA Clippers- TNT 9:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
LA Chargers at Oakland- FOX 7:20 p.m.
LA Chargers at Oakland- NFL 7:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Italy, Round of 16, Espírito Santo, Brazil- FS2 1:20 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Round of 16, Espírito Santo, Brazil- FS2 4:50 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, Columbus, Ohio- FS1 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan- TENNIS 7 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn.- TENNIS 11 a.m.
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan- TENNIS 12:30 p.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds- TENNIS 4:30 p.m.
