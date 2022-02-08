Crittenden County jumped out to an early lead against Hopkins County Central on Tuesday night in Marion, but the Storm held on, never letting the Rockets get more than two baskets ahead during the first quarter of play. Central managed to tie the game at 17-all with just ten seconds left on the clock, only to give the lead back up to a pair of free throws before the buzzer.
The Storm flipped the script in the second eight minutes, taking a 22-21 lead just a minute in to the period and going on to outscore the Rockets 16-9 to take a 33-28 lead into the locker room.
Crittenden County attempted to claw their way back into the game after the break, tying it up at 37-37. The Central offense then opened it back up, outscoring the Rockets 14-5 in the second half of the period to take a 51-42 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
The fourth quarter proved to be a slow and largely uneventful one for both squads, with a total of only six points being scored during the first six minutes of play. During that period the Storm extended their lead to 55-44. Both teams would make several trips to the line in the closing minutes, but Crittenden was never able to get a rally together and Hopkins Central walked away with a 59-49 win on the road.
Central will travel to Trigg County on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. It will be the first time the two teams have met since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Storm defeated the Wildcats 72-59 on Jan. 17, 2020.
Hop. Co. Cen. 17-16-18-8-59
Crittenden Co. 19-9-14-7-49
