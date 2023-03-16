Crittenden County’s offense was clicking on all cylinders Thursday, as the visitors from Marion overpowered Hopkins County Central, 7-1, in Madisonville.
The Lady Storm started the game with freshman Emily Ballard in the circle, and she quickly went to work, not allowing a single run to start the game.
Central broke through in the bottom of the second inning after senior Brinkley Armstrong drew a walk to start the frame. Alyssa Blanchard popped up to the catcher to advance Armstrong to second, then Maggie Killough nailed a shot to right field. An error by the right fielder allowed Killough to reach, and Armstrong scored to give HCCHS the 1-0 lead.
The Lady Rockets lit up the board in the top of the fourth inning, notching a four-spot to claim a 4-1 advantage.
Crittenden County held the Lady Storm scoreless the rest of the game, adding two runs in the top of the fifth, and another in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Emily Ballard took the lose for the Lady Storm. She struck out three and walked one in 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits
Keira Bryan came on in relief to throw 2 1/3 innings.
