GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fourth-ranked Louisville gave coach Jeff Walz the start he wanted as the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament’s top seed.
Dana Evans scored 23 points and the fourth-ranked Cardinals dominated the second quarter to beat Syracuse 71-46 in Friday’s quarterfinals, avenging their last loss from a month earlier.
“I thought we competed from the get-go,” Walz said.
Louisville (28-3) didn’t get off to a great shooting start. But its defense held the Orange to just one field goal in the second quarter, while the Cardinals dominated the glass all afternoon to help build that big lead until the shots started falling more.
Howard, No. 16 Kentucky women beat Lady Vols in SEC quarters
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers to break Kentucky’s single-season record and finished with 24 points to help the No. 16 Wildcats beat Tennessee 86-65 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday night.
Howard — the SEC player of the year — has made 82 3s this season, breaking Sara Potts’ record of 81 set in the 2004-05 season.
Kentucky (22-7) shot 51% overall and made 11 of 24 from 3-point range, its 14th game this season with at least 10 made 3s. The Wildcats 246 made 3-pointers this season is a program record.
Jordan Horston led Tennessee (21-10) with 24 points and Rennia Davis scored 14.
Kentucky never trailed and used a 15-3 run to make it 32-18 midway through the second quarter. The sixth-seeded Lady Vols trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
The No. 3 seed Wildcats play second-seeded and ninth-ranked Mississippi State in Saturday’s semifinals.
