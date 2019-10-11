Local Sports
Friday
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Calloway County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 11
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Talladega, Ala.- 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Talladega, Ala.- NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 3, Suzuka, Japan- ESPNU 11:55 p.m.
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying, Suzuka, Japan- ESPN2 12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
CFL FOOTBALL
Ottawa at Toronto- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lafayette at Princeton- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Colorado State at New Mexico- CBSSN 7 p.m.
Virginia at Miami- ESPN 7 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon- FS1 9 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Air Force at Notre Dame- NBCSN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Maryland at Michigan State- BTN 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Michigan State at Nebraska- BTN 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M- SEC 8 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome- GOLF 3 a.m.
European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome- GOLF 7 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, first round, Wake County, N.C.- GOLF 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, second round, Houston- GOLF 2 p.m.
European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, Rome- GOLF 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Playoffs: Welterweight and Women's Lightweight, Las Vegas- ESPN2 11 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Championship Series: Washington at St. Louis, Game 1- TBS 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Utah at New Orleans- NBA 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Italy, Pool B, Toyota, Japan- NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Fukuoka, Japan- NBCSN 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: France vs. Iceland, Reykjavík, Iceland- ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Cuba, Washington- FS1 6 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5:30 a.m.
WTA: The Tianjin Open, Semifinals- TENNIS 10 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals- TENNIS 3 a.m. (Saturday)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.