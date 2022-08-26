The annual Madisonville Classic Cross County meet is scheduled for this morning at North Hopkins High School. Some 20 teams are registered to participate.
Event times are as follows:
• 8:00 am: Coaches Meeting
• 8:30 am: Boys High School 5K
• 9:15 am: Girls High School 5K
• 10:00 am: Boys Middle School 2.5K
• 10:30 am: Girls Middle School 2.5K
• 11:00 am: Boys Elementary 2.5K
• 11:30 am: Girls Elementary 2.5K
Team awards following the end of the last race.
