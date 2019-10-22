Local Sports

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

KHSAA Semi-State: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 7 p.m.

Volleyball

7th District Tournament at Caldwell County: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central- 6 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Tuesday, October 22

MLB BASEBALL

World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 1- FOX 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

New Orleans at Toronto- TNT 7 p.m.

LA Lakers at LA Clippers- TNT 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Atlético Madrid, Group D- TNT 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Manchester City, Group C- TNT 2 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds- TENNIS 6:30 a.m.

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China- TENNIS 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

