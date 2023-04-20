Madisonville-North Hopkins took over the top spot in the 2nd Region rankings this week, and have climbed to seventh in the state-wide rankings as they head into the homestretch of the season.
The Lady Maroons traveled to Livingston County on Thursday, and came home with a 5-1 win over the Lady Cardnals.
Madisonville struck first, putting a single run up in the top of the second inning on a steal of home by Starr Springfield.
With Mackenzie Stoltz in the circle for the Lady Maroons Madisonville when on to hold the Lady Cardinals scoreless for the first five innings while adding two runs in the top of the third inning that started from a single from Lady Maroon Chloe Young to score Brenna Sherman from second, and a single from Addy Prow to bring Young around the bags to stretch the Lady Maroon lead to 3-0.
Madisonville added another run in the top of the sixth off a sacrifice from Lady Maroon Alarryia Jones to score Kennedy Justice for a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Cardinals managed to put a run up in the bottom of the sixth inning to avoid a shutout by Madisonville. The Lady Maroons added one more run in the top of the seventh after Mackenzie Stoltz smacked a double to leftfield to score Brenna Sherman and seal a 5-1 win for the Lady Maroons.
Mackenzie Stoltz took the win for the Lady Maroons , allowing only two hits, one run , and striking out five over seven innings
2B:M. Stoltz 2, B. Sherman 3B: Z. Davis TB: Z. Davis 5, M. Stoltz 4, B. Sherman 2, C. Young 1, K. Seargent 1, A. Prow 1 HBP B. Sherman, SB: B. Sherman, S Springfield, K. Justice CS: K Seargent
