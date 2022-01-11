Madisonville-North Hopkins picked up a tough loss on the road on Saturday against one of the top teams in Region 1, the Murray High School Tigers. Murray came into the game at 10-2, placing them firmly in second place in their region, while Madisonville’s 10-4 put them in third place in Region 2.
The Tigers took a 21-10 lead in the first quarter and didn’t let up. The Maroons managed to cut one point off Murray’s lead in the second to head to the locker room trailing 36-26, then closed to within two in the third period by outscoring the Tigers 19-11 heading into the fourth quarter.
But in the final box, Murray’s leading scorer, Grant Whitaker, stepped up with 10 points to lead his team on a 24-20 run to stifle the Maroons’ hopes at a comeback, posting a final score of 71-65. Whitaker would record 21 points in the game.
Kale Gaither led the way for the Maroons with 24 points. Zach Tow scored 18 and Ashton Gaines also broke double digits with 11. Landon Cline put up seven, with Destin Chiers and Quintin Rodgers each scoring a pair. Danye Frazier had one point in the game.
Madisonville returns to the court tonight when they host Union County at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.