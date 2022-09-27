After finishing in the runners-up position in last week’s Region 2 tournament, hopes were high for the Lady Maroons heading into yesterday’s KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship at the Owensboro Country Club, but the foursome from Madisonville-North Hopkins never seemed to be able to hit their stride, struggling through a rough front nine.

The Lady Maroons finished the tournament in 7th place, recording a 136 over par team result.

Karra Tucker, the Lady Maroons’ top seeded golfer and the Region 2 tournament’s individual champion, wasted no time getting down to business. The junior birdied three of her first four holes of the day to jump out to a two under lead over the rest of the field.

But midway through the front side, she hit a rough patch. Bogies on five, seven and eight, and a double bogie on nine, dropped her to seventh place at the break, three over par and five strokes off the lead.

Tucker seemed to regain her composure down the stretch. After hitting for par on the first four holes of the back nine, she collected a birdie on the 14th hole to pull within two strokes of the lead. A pair of bogies, on the 16th and 18th holes would slow her progress, dropping her to fourth in the final standings.

Tucker finished the tournament in 4th, shooting a four over par 76 on the day, just four strokes out of the lead. Grace Riddle finished the tournament tied for 55th, turning in a final score of 100, 28 over par. Caroline Lovvom ended the tournament in 74th, posting a final result of 117, 45 over par. Carmon Todd ended the day in 76th for the Lady Maroons, shooting a 59 over par 131.

Although the Lady Maroons will not advance to the state finals as a team, Tucker’s 4th place finish will qualify her to advance to the state finals. The Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA State Finals will be held Oct. 7 and 8 in Bowling Green.

The top three teams, and the top 15 individuals on non-advancing teams from each of the three first round tournament sites will advance to the state finals.

Marshall County claimed the team victory in the tournament, shooting 30 over par as a team. South Warren and Bowling Green took the second and third sports at 67 and 77 over. All three will advance to the state finals. Daviess County, who bested the Lady Maroons last week to take the Region 2 title, did not post a team score after having two golfers withdraw from the tournament.

The individual win went to Trinity Beth of Marshall County. She ended the day even with par at 72.

All four of the Lady Maroons’ state qualifying foursome look to return for the 2023 season next fall. Tucker and Riddle are both juniors this season, while Lovvom and Todd are sophomores.