Madisonville North Hopkins opened the second region boys soccer tournament at Henderson County Monday with a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Webster County. Dalton Daves scored three of his team's six first-half goals to help put this contest away early.
"I think my boys in the first 20-30 minutes were really nervous tonight," North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. "The region tournament brings a lot of pressure on all the teams, so it took us a little bit to get going, but I expected that. We don't have a lot of experience in these big games; we haven't played in region tournaments so it's just a lot pressure for high school kids.
"But once we got going and got the kinks out, we started to play well. Once we scored a couple of goals, Webster started to open the field up and we started to share the ball like we have been all year."
Logan Rainwater got the offense started for the Maroons with a goal 14 minutes into the match to give North an early 1-0 lead. After play restarted, a huge save by Alex Brooks at the other end of the pitch kept the score at 1-0.
Luke McElroy added onto North's lead with 17 minutes on the clock to make it 2-0. Daves scored two goals within a minute with a goal on a corner kick that deflected off of Webster's keeper at 16:11, followed by a second score with 15:20 on the clock to double North's lead at 4-0.
Kael Knight scored at the 7:13 mark, and Daves completed the hat trick 40 seconds later to give North a 6-0 lead at the break.
"I wasn't really excited about the first goal coming off the corner kick because I was trying to get it to my teammates, but it deflected off their keeper," Daves said. "I like to get an assist more than getting a goal in that situation. But when my team and I move the ball around and get those team goals like my two other goals, it just feels great."
"I'm really proud of Dalton," Agisilaou said. "He missed all of last year with a torn ACL. This year is my second year here, I didn't really see what Dalton was made of last year. But he's my most mentally-tough player that I've ever coached in any level. He scored three goals in the first half and he probably would've scored more, but he shares the ball more than he should. He's a very unselfish player."
Tate Young wasted little time getting North going after halftime as he found the back of the net three minutes into play to make it 7-0.
Noah Jimenez scored on a header coming off a corner kick with 32 minutes remaining to give the Maroons an 8-0 lead.
Caleb Crowell slid it into the goal coming from a cross in front of the net by Jeshua DeLeon to put the Maroons up 9-0.
North had a chance to end it via the mercy rule with 16 minutes remaining on a corner kick, but the Webster keeper was able to make the stop and also stopped a high rebound to keep the match alive.
Crowell ended it with 11:29 remaining with a goal to give North the first-round win.
"I think we have really good momentum coming off this win," Daves said. "We have great chances to go all the way through the region championship."
With the win on Monday, North will play again on Wednesday night against the winner of the Trigg County versus University Heights match. Game time Wednesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Henderson County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.