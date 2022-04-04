Madisonville-North Hopkins split a pair of games to get spring break started, knocking-off Grayson County on Saturday before packing up and heading south to Florida for the Fort Walton Beach Bash where they met up with Butler County.

On paper the Madisonville’s (5-4) game against Butler County (3-5) on Monday seemed to be one sided. The Maroons out hit the Bears 8-6, while Butler County committed two more errors than Madisonville. But the Maroons failed to capitalize, leaving runners stranded during several at bats.

After giving up a 2-0 lead to Madisonville in the top of the first inning, the Bears battled back in the bottom half to tie the game. Madisonville added one more run in the top of the second to get back on top 3-2.

In the bottom half of the third, the Bears would add three runs to take a 5-3 lead into the fourth inning, where the Maroons would pound out two runs to tie the game back up at 5-5. Butler County would then answer back in the bottom half, adding one run to take a 6-5 lead.

After both teams went scoreless in the fifth, Hunter Gossett led off the sixth inning with a double to put the tying run on. Ty Wheeler would then ground out, advancing Gossett to to third. Two pitches later he would cross the plate on a passed ball to tie the game at 6-6. Landon Cline would then walk to put the go-ahead run on base, but the Maroons would be unable to capitalize, getting three quick outs.

Butler County was quick to answer, scoring on in the bottom of the sixth to go up 7-6 and set up a last at bat for the Maroons.

Tanner Bess walked to get the top of the seventh started, then stole second to put himself in scoring distance, but again the Maroons were unable to capitalize. Three outs brought the contest to a close with the Bears up 7-6 over the Maroons.

Mathis was scored with the loss. Through three innings he struck out four and gave up three hits and one earned run.

1B: Gossett, Wheeler (2), Cline, Farmer, Bess, Martin

2B: Gossett

SB: Gossett, Bess (3), Mathis (3)

BB: Barton, Gossett, Cline, Farmer, Faulk, Bess, Martin

On Saturday the Maroons took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against the Cougars and did not let up as they went on to outhit Grayson County 10-4, winning by a final score of 7-2.

Five pitchers were on the mound for Madisonville during the seven inning contest. Landon Cline started the game and picked up the win, going three innings while gibing up just two hits and one earned run.

Gossett had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 to and collecting four RBIs to lead the Maroons in hitting.

1B: Mathis, Gossett, Farmer, Bess, Martin (2)

2B: Cline, Gossett (2)

SB: Mathis, Gossett

BB: Barton, Farmer, Faulk