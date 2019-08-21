Girls SoccerSt. Mary's 3, Hopkins County Central 1
Katelyn Cavanaugh scored Central's only goal in the match, her third goal of the season. Keri Reynolds picked up the assist on the goal.
Kire Peyton stopped 14 shots in net for the Lady Storm, but allowed three goals, giving Central their first loss of the season. Central's record is now 2-1-0 going into play on Tuesday.
Boys GolfHopkins County Central 155, Union County 201
Trae Barber, Kaleb Adams and Blade Byrum shot under 40 with Barber carding a 36, Adams shooting 38 and Byrum finishing his round with a career low 39.
155 is the lowest nine-hole team score in the coaching career of Central head coach Blake Nelson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.