Union County took an early lead and did not let up in the game, winning over Hopkins County Central 42-0 Friday night. Not only was Friday night's game the home opener for Central, it was also homecoming week with festivities during halftime.
Union County took control early in the contest, finding the endzone with a little over nine minutes to go in the first quarter with the point after going through the uprights to put the Braves in front 7-0. The Braves scored another touchdown with 3:15 to play in the first with another good PAT to make it 14-0 Union County.
"Union County is a big physical team," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "They proved it in the first half."
Another Union County TD was scored with 10:24 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Braves' lead to 21-0.
Central had a strong drive brewing and moved the ball to the Union County five-yard line. Blasin Moore thought he caught a touchdown pass from Adrian Stringer, but a penalty on Central would bring the ball back. Stringer got sacked on the very next play bringing the ball back to the 28-yard line. Stringer scrambled to gain some yards, but an incomplete pass in the endzone on fourth down killed the drive.
"We got to know what we're doing," Moore said. "If we got that touchdown, it would've helped us out a lot. We just need to go into practice and work hard and work on that type of play."
"Just like against Webster, penalties killed us," Stringer said. "If we scored there, we would've had a fighting chance, but it just killed our momentum after that drive."
"We got in our own way again with penalties this week," Wood said. "We score and a penalty canceled out the score."
Union County scored one more time before halftime with another touchdown at 2:12 in the second quarter, and went to the halftime with a 28-0 lead over Central.
See Storm/Page B2
Central had to deal with a couple of injuries in the first half with Dreyton Grimes going down with an ankle injury and Donovan Harris hit with a leg injury late in the half. Grimes has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past couple of weeks and Moore has been a key part of the Storm running game.
"The injuries hurt us offensively but it hurt us more defensively," Moore said. "Harris and Grimes are our linebackers. We need to figure out where they are injury wise and check out a few other guys and see where we are next week."
"They're two of my best defensive players there, it was hard seeing them go down," Stringer said.
Union County did not let up starting the second half, finding the endzone again with 7:13 on the clock in the third quarter. The PAT was good, extending the blowout to 35-0.
The Storm offense couldn't get anything going all game and Union County found ways to get around the Central defense, scoring again with 1:40 left in the third making it 42-0 going into the fourth quarter. The Braves defense made it difficult for Stringer to get settled in the pocket to make good passes.
"They did what we thought they were going to do," Stringer said. "They definitely didn't give me enough time to make decisions. I knew they were going to be tough."
Union County ran out the clock to secure the win. Central will be on the road next Friday at Muhlenberg County with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
