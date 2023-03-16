Archers from Hopkins County will join around 8,000 other students from across the commonwealth in Louisville this weekend for the annual National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament, the largest single state school archery tournament in the country.

Started by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife in 2002 with just 21 schools, NASP is an in-school program introducing students in grades 4-12 to international-style target archery. Students learn about the sport of archery as part of their school’s curriculum and are then eligible to compete in school-hosted events for the opportunity to participate in state and national tournaments.

The growth in the Kentucky NASP State Tournament since its inception is mirrored by the program’s expanding popularity among students across the United States.

“The National Archery in the Schools Program began in Kentucky as an in-school pilot program and has spread to most every U.S. state and a number of foreign nations,” said Lisa Frye, state NASP coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “An inclusive sport, NASP uses archery to teach focus, self-control, discipline and patience, all skills that help build student achievement.”

Archery is one of the oldest sports in the world, developing with human civilization for hunting, warfare and recreation. The first competitions took place in China during the Zhou dynasty (1027-256 B.C.). Featured at the Olympics in the early 20th century, archery returned as an Olympic sport in 1972 allowing for men’s, women’s, and mixed competition.

Elementary, middle and high school student-archers will compete for individual and team honors. The top 10 seniors in the boys’ and girls’ divisions will receive $1,000 scholarships to apply to any post-secondary education.

The state tournament competition is held in the North Wing, South Wing A-C and the East Hall including hourly competition flights of teams at 9 a.m. (EDT) both days. Spectator admission is free with parking at $12 per vehicle and $25 per bus.

Archers will be challenged in two distinct competitions — traditional bullseye shooting at a multi-ringed, flat target and 3D shooting on lifelike foam targets in the form of various game animals. High-scoring archers will move on to the NASP Eastern Nationals scheduled May 11-13 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Many teams from the National tournament will move on to the NASP Open Tournament (formerly the NASP World Tournament) in June.

Hopkins County Central High School, Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, James Madison Middle School and West Hopkins School are all competing in Louisville this weekend.