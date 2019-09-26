The Maroons have been hitting on all cylinders to start the season, blowing out opponents and shutting down offenses on their way to a perfect 5-0 start.
On Friday, they face their toughest test thus far, hosting Logan County in their first ranked match-up of the season.
"It's not just another game, we have to defend out house," said North head coach Jay Burgett."We will be put in pressure situations where we have to execute and do the things we are coached to do."
The previous two season, this game has come down to just one possession with the Cougars winning 23-21 at North in 2017 and the Maroons returning the favor last year, winning 21-17 at Logan.
"We still have a bad taste in our mouth from last year," said Cougars head coach Todd Adler. "We are focused on coming in Friday to return the favor."
North and Logan are both part of District 1, so in addition to the game featuring ranked opponents, it will give the winner a huge leg up come postseason time.
"You have to be ready to approach this game with the mindset that it is going to be a dog fight," said Burgett. "Our guys understand that. We had a good week of practice, and we are ready to take this game."
The Maroons say they are ready.
see battle/page b2
"Obviously, we are incredibly focused," said Jeriah Hightower. "It's always a battle out there, a lot of hard hitting, and a lot of scrapping to get whatever you can get."
For many of the players, this is the fourth straight year facing the Cougars so they know exactly what to expect.
"It gets heated out there," said Hayden Reynolds. "We all know what each team can do, and one play can be all the difference."
While some teams can shy away from the spotlight of a big game, North wants to perform in it.
"Everybody is excited and ready to go," said Krey Cunningham. "The mindset is there, we just want to get out on the field."
This game brings along added pressure, and the Maroons say they are ready for it.
"We are all pumped, we know what is on the line for this," said Reynolds.
That feeling is also shared by Logan, who a looking to come in aggressive and ruin the party.
"We respect their program; they always have a good and prepared team," said Adler. "We are coming in aggressive and trying to play a physical game."
Logan County comes into the game with an offense that is averaging 50 points a game and a defense that has allowed a total 71 points through five games. The Cougars are headlined by the play of quarterback Tyler Ezell, who has 1,210 passing yards with 19 touchdowns, while rushing for 239 yards and two scores.
"(Ezell) is a four-year starter who is posed and knows what he needs to do," said Adler. "He reads the defense and takes what they are giving to him."
Coach Burgett knows the threat.
"They have a crew of receivers, and that's credit to their quarterback. He's very elusive, great at avoiding pressure and great at finding a receiver when he tucks and runs," he said. "We have to do a good job of containing him."
The Maroons defense has been coached up to deal with Ezell.
"He's an elusive guy, but we know our responsibility, and we are going to take care of them," said Cunningham.
North is fully motivated to come out on top with the spotlight shining brightly on this game.
"We are hoping we come out and perform Friday night, not only for ourselves but for the Maroon faithful and the community that will be there to support us," said Burgett.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.