Five first half turnovers, three of which led to scores, spelled doom for the visiting Hopkins Central Storm on Friday night in Russellville against No. 7 Logan County in a 51-21 setback.
Central (0-9) fell behind 38-14 in the first half of play to the highly-touted Cougars, who sit atop district play with the win in a three-way tie with Madisonville and Hopkinsville.
Despite the 30-point loss, there were plenty of highlights on the evening, including quarterback Adrian Stringer breaking the school's single-season record for passing yards previously held by Russell Cates. Stringer also broke the record for attempts and completions in a season in the game.
Blasin Moore also continued to add to his solid season with 10 catches for 111 yards and three scores on the night. For the season, Moore has eight touchdowns and 15 in his career. Both marks rank second on the all-time list for the Storm.
Senior kicker Chase Garrett also continued his solid season by connecting on all three of his extra point attempts on the night, which gave him 14 for the season -- also believed to be a school record.
But in the end, the Cougars' high-powered offense proved to be too much.
Central fought hard in the opening quarter of play that had both teams put up one score apiece in a 7-7 tie. Logan County (7-1) flexed its' muscle in the second quarter, thanks in part to the Storm turnovers, to put up 31 points, while Central managed just one score as the lead grew to 38-14 by half.
The second half saw the Cougars continue to push the lead as the Storm were outscored 13-7 in the final 24 minutes of play.
Stringer finished the game connecting on 27 of 45 passes for 283 yards. He had three touchdowns and three interceptions on the night.
An attempt to get the first win of the season won't get any easier Friday when the Storm host No. 9 Hopkinsville to close out regular season play.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.