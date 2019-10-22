Maroons looking for revenge in semi-state

For the Madisonville Maroons, tonight's semi-state soccer match with Daviess County will offer a chance to exact a little revenge.
These two teams faced off earlier this season back on Sept. 17 at North with the Panthers winning 3-1 in a game that definitely left a bad taste in the mouths of several Madisonville players, particularly goalkeeper Alex Brooks.
Brooks was taken out hard early in the contest against Daviess County and was sidelined for a few games that followed.
"I'd like to put a 'W' on the scoreboard this time around," Brooks said. "It was a cheap shot when I got taken out, but it's all part of the game. We're just looking for a win. We're not done yet. We won't settle for the region championship, we want to advance."
With Monday's practice moved into the North gym due to the weather outside, the guys were focused on the match ahead instead of riding the high of winning the 2nd Region Championship on Friday. The Maroons pulled out a 3-2 win on penalty kicks over Henderson County to secure the first region title since 2007.
"With Friday's win being our first region championship since 2007, you would think that our guys would just be satisfied with the region," head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. "But just from talking with the guys, they really want to go even further. With a big senior-oriented group, they want to keep winning as long as possible and not make this our last game."
See Revenge/Page B2
North has 12 seniors on this year's team, including captain Jack Dodds.
"You've got to play every game like it's your last," Dodds said. "The rest of the team realizes that they're playing for 12 guys' careers."
The setback to the Panthers was the Maroons (20-3-2) last loss of the season.
"Daviess got us earlier this year," Agisiloau said. "They're also a team that's been there, done that. They've won their region championship six years in a row, gotten to three state championships and won one of them. We are not a team that has done all of that; however, if we play our game, we are capable of winning this game.
"A lot of people see us as the underdog since Daviess County is top five in the state and they got us 3-1," he said. "We were on our third string goalkeeper in that game with Brooks getting hurt in the first half and my backup was ineligible. I have respect for Daviess County, but I think we'll be able to win."
This year's region championship was the seventh in program history. The deepest run a Maroons soccer team has made it in the postseason was in 1994 when they made the semifinal round of the state tournament.
Kickoff at North is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.