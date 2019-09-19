Central looks to eliminate turnovers

A tough start to the 2019 football season won't get any easier for the 0-4 Hopkins County Central Storm Friday night when they travel to Owensboro Catholic to take on the 3-1 Aces. The game will be played at Steele Stadium on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
"Catholic is a pretty solid team year in and year out," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "I know they have a good quarterback and their running back is pretty good as well. We're just going to try and limit their passing game on defense."
Catholic's lone loss came in week three in a 36-7 setback to the Owensboro Red Devils. Last week, the Aces won 54-14 at South Spencer (Rockport, Indiana).
Central is coming off a 60-34 loss at Todd County Central last time out. Turnovers, dropped passes and fumbles have been hurting the Storm all season long.
"We've been working on some drills to keep us from dropping the ball," Storm quarterback Adrian Stringer said.
"We did this drill where we tucked the ball and defenders will try to slap it away from us," Jaxon Winn said. "We've been working on that a lot this week so the turnovers won't come back to bite us."
In last week's game at Todd County Central, Blasin Moore caught five touchdown passes, likely making him the top priority for opposing defenses.
"Even against the teams we've played, they would yell that Blasin as the outside receiver is our number one," Winn said. "He's always the first pick and whenever they yell that, he's on double coverage making someone else wide open for Stringer."
"I hope they do cover Blasin more often so I can get more receivers involved in the passing game," Stringer said.
The team is also excited to get the chance to play on a college field.
See Central/Page B2
"They're excited about it," Wood said. "We played on artificial turf already this year at Muhlenberg County, and now we get to go out on a college field. That's one of the reasons why I wanted to play this game is to give them the experience in playing in a college stadium."
"It's going to be fun, it shouldn't change our mindset too much," Stringer said. "Turf kind of hurts though but I think we're ready for it."
Central will kick off against Catholic at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.