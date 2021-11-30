After missing last season due to a torn ACL, Madisonville-North Hopkins senior Camryn LaGrange came out strong in the Lady Maroon’s season opener last night, leading a 15-2 run that would change the course of the game in the third quarter and help the Lady Maroons claim a 69-48 victory in their first game of the season. But it was sophomore Emilee Hallum who would lead her team in scoring, recording 17 points on the night.
The Lady Maroon headed to Morganfield last night to meet the Bravettes of Union County High School. Madisonville went into the match-up with a firm lead in the series, having won eight of the last ten games between the two teams—dating back to the 2012 season—but Union proved to be a tough competitor during the first half of play.
From the start this match-up was physical, with Madisonville recording 12 fouls in the first half and Union County pickup up 11 of their own.
Madisonville took the lead early, jumping out to 16-15 by the end of the first period, but Union County battled back in the second quarter to flip the score to a 29-28 Bravette lead. Sophomore Emilee Hallum sank four three pointers in the first half to lead the Lady Maroons with 12 points.
To start the second half, the two teams remained scoreless for two and a half minutes before the Lady Maroons went on a 13-0 run to go up 42-29. LaGrange got things going, scoring eight unanswered on her own to put Madisonville back ahead at 36-29. She then grabbed an assist as Destiny Whitsell scored a basket from down low. Whitsell then added one from the charity stripe and LaGrange sank another deuce before the first Union County basket of the half.
In all the Lady Maroons would outscore the Bravettes 25-5 in the third box to head into the final quarter with a comfortable 53-34 lead. In the last eight minutes Madisonville would cruise, holding off Union County on their way to a 69-48 victory in the season opener.
Five members of the Lady Maroon squad would hit double digits on the night. Hallum would lead the team with 17 points. Riley Sword would ad 13, while LaGrange, Whitsell and Amari Lovan would grab 12 each.
Madisonville will next be in action tomorrow night when they host Hopkinsville. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
