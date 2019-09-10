Volleyball
North at Wreck at the Plex: The Lady Maroons Volleyball team went 2-3 at the Wreck at The Plex in Hopkinsville this past weekend.
North started the week dropping three straight games but turned the weekend around before coming home, closing it out picking up with two wins Saturday. They started the event Friday getting edged out (25-18, 25-16) by Logan County before losing (25-9, 25-21) to Henderson County.
The bad times seemed to continue Saturday for North with a (25-16, 25-15) defeat versus Bowling Green but the Lady Maroons didn't allow themselves to finish the event win less.
They edged out Todd County Central (25-19, 21-25, 25-19) behind the stellar play of Madison McCabe who finished with 17 kills, 11 digs and 2 aces. Amya King was the leading assister in the win 24, while Alexis Filehman was the defensive presence with 21 digs on the night.
North closed out the trip with a straight set (25-15, 25-19) victory over Christian County. Madison McCabe continued her onslaught from before finishing with another 14 kills in just two sets of action.
The Lady Maroons are now 8-7 on the year and return home today to face Christian Fellowship at 7 p.m. in their first game back at home since dropping to 1-1.
Boys Soccer
North 5, University Heights 0: The Maroons improved to 6-1 in the season Saturday dominating University Height 5-0. Luke McElroy exploded for four goals on the night while Jeshua DeLeon added the fifth to bring the season goal tally to 38 overall through seven games.
