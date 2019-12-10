Local Sports
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Livingston Central- 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 6 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, December 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame- ACCN 6 p.m.
Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, New York- ESPN 6 p.m.
Maryland at Penn State- ESPN2 6 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Temple- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Brown at St. John's- FS1 6 p.m.
Jimmy V Classic: Connecticut vs. Indiana, New York- ESPN 8 p.m.
Butler at Baylor- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Colorado- PAC-12N 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Denver at Philadelphia- TNT 7 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis at Buffalo- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas- CBSSN 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Salzburg, Group E- TNT 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, Group F- TNT 2 p.m.
