Local Sports

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7:30 p.m.

Dawson Springs at Livingston Central- 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 6 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, December 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame- ACCN 6 p.m.

Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, New York- ESPN 6 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State- ESPN2 6 p.m.

St. Joseph's at Temple- ESPNU 6 p.m.

Brown at St. John's- FS1 6 p.m.

Jimmy V Classic: Connecticut vs. Indiana, New York- ESPN 8 p.m.

Butler at Baylor- ESPN2 8 p.m.

Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young- ESPNU 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Colorado- PAC-12N 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Denver at Philadelphia- TNT 7 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

St. Louis at Buffalo- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas- CBSSN 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Salzburg, Group E- TNT 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, Group F- TNT 2 p.m.

