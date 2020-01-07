Hopkins County Central lost 48-29 in the opening round of the 2A Sectional on Monday to Trigg County. The Lady Wildcats will move on to face Calloway County this weekend.
Central had a few starters out for the game, most noticeably leading scorer Madison Grigg, who was nursing an injury from a weekend game.
"A couple of them fell and bumped their head Saturday against Muhlenberg County," head coach Nancy Oldham said. "We had three starters sitting on the bench, found out a couple hours before the game that they couldn't play."
Central couldn't get anything going offensively as Trigg County went up 12-0 through the first eight minutes of play.
Keli Reynolds finally scored the first bucket for Central in the opening two minutes of the first half, but Trigg still held a comfortable lead at 17-2 with six minutes until halftime. Both teams rattled off eight points each before the half with Trigg County leading 25-10.
Central rattled off a 5-3 run to close the gap to 28-15 Trigg with less than 2:30 remaining in the third quarter. The Lady Storm got themselves a little bit
See Trigg/Page B2
closer as the buzzer sounded in the third quarter as Trigg led 30-18 going into the final eight minutes.
Trigg went on a 19-9 run to close out the contest.
Reynolds and Briana Fritz led the team in scoring with nine points each for the game. Lillie Whitaker-Greer contributed six points for the Lady Storm in the loss.
"Everybody was kind of figuring out what to do in the first half," Oldham said. "We started to play better in the second half. I was proud of the younger kids who got in there and didn't have any varsity experience before tonight. They gave us some good minutes off the bench."
Central will be back on the road tonight as they take on Caldwell County in Princeton at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.