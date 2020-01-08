Storm remain winless as Tigers defeat Central, 84-54

Caldwell County took the lead in the second quarter and didn't look back as the season-long losing streak continued for Hopkins County Central (0-13) following an 84-54 loss.
Central got off to a good start offensively, capping the first quarter off with a half-court buzzer beater by John Miller to put Central up 23-13 through the first eight minutes of action.
Caldwell then went on a 24-4 run to go up 37-27 with a little under two minutes to go, causing Central head coach Michael Fraliex to call a timeout. When play resumed, Central went on a 5-0 run to close out the first half as they cut the Caldwell lead to 37-33.
The Tigers started the second half with a 10-4 run to extend their lead to 47-37 with 5:23 on the clock in the third. Later in the quarter, Miller was in the middle of the action again as he made a nice steal and bolted towards Central's basket. He was knocked down as he was shooting the layup, but no foul was called, leaving Fraliex questioning why there was no call.
Miller heaved another long shot beyond half court at the buzzer, but it was way off the mark this time as Caldwell went into the fourth quarter with a 60-44 lead.
With 6:26 remaining, Marcus Eaves was called for a foul and the Central
See Storm/Page B2
coaching staff was letting the refs hear it from the bench, feeling that the Storm weren't getting some of the same calls on their end. Central's bench was given a warning for the remainder of the game.
Central was able to keep pace with Caldwell, trailing 76-54 going into the final three minutes. After the Tigers tacked on four more points, Fraliex decided to make a hockey line change and give some guys on the bench some playing time for the final two minutes.
Miller and Blasin Moore led the team in scoring with 13 points each. Ten of Miller's points came in the second half. Sam Almon recorded 11 points and Jaxon Winn also had a good scoring game with nine points.
The Storm will have a couple days of practices before traveling to Fort Campbell on Friday night, tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
