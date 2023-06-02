New Madisonville Miners’ head coach Brian Campbell made his debut on Thursday night against the Muhlenberg County Stallions in style, claiming a 12-5 win in his first outing.
Madisonville put up a run right out of the gate after the Stallions pitcher got hit with a balk, scoring the Miners’ Christian Kallaher from third to grab a 1-0 early lead.
The Stallions put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead. The Miners tied it up at 2-2 in the top of the third when Nazhir Bergen hit a triple to score K. Hinton. Muhlenberg added two more on a homer in the bottom of the inning to go ahead 4-2.
In the top of the fourth with one out, an error by the Stallions proved costly. A ground ball by Taylor was mishandled by the Stallions first basement, allowing him to reach base while the tying runs headed home. Tyler Froland and Bergen then each drawing walks to make it 6-4 Miners.
The Stallions put another run up in the bottom of the fourth that ended up being their last run of the night to make it 6-5. The Miners added four more in the fifth and two runs in the sixth while keeping the Stallions at bay to grab a 12-5 win.
Reid Gongwer got the win for the Miners allowing only two hits, one run, two walks, and striking out seven over three and two-thirds innings. Jack Robinson threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
3B: N. Bergen TB: N. Bergen 5, W. Vance 2, W. Cunningham 1, C. Kallaher 1, J. Parnin 1, B. Taylor 1, C. O’Connell 1, HBP:C. O’Connell, SF: T Froland, CS: T. Froland, E: K. Hinton
The Miners were scheduled to hold their home opener last night against the Owensboro RiverDawgs, but their opponents were unable to field a team.
