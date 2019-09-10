The seventh annual 9/11 Heroes Run took over the city this weekend with over 1,000 participating and thousands more cheering them on.
In a track that circled downtown, crossing the court house before turning into a huge American flag that dangled on top of all the runners, some them went for their best times, while others just took a walk to support the cause in a family atmosphere.
The 9/11 Heroes Run is an international event that takes place at about 70 locations worldwide meant to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 as well as honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve the country and the community. In Madisonville, the event came with some live music, food truck vendors and American pride to celebrate the runners and the cause.
Slaughters won the 5k Run/Walk with an impressive time of 16:50. In second place was Madisonville native Joshu Craig with a time of 17:48. Ryan Roland, also from Slaughters, went home in the bronze position with a time of 17:51.
Madisonville North Hopkins High School Cross Country runner Joy Alexander, 15, won the females division with a time of 19:08, which was good for sixth overall. She won by a hefty margin with the next finishing female being Clarksville's Malgorzata Sulska, who ran a 22:30.
Other noteable finishers were locals Ben Baughman, 38, who won the men's 35 -39 division with a time of 19:42, Ryan Patterson, 43, won the men's 40-44 category posting a time of 21:24 and Tony Walley from Bremen took home the men's 55-59 division posting a 22:30 and 35 overall. Local Angie Wheeker, 46, won the women's 45-49 division with a time of 22:42, and placing inside the top 50.
The 5K GoRuck was won by Aaron Ashby, 28, who posted a time of 24:48 to beat a field of 64 contestants. Elizabeth Mason took home second place overall and first in the females division posting a time of 28:07.
