The #18 Lady Maroons took their second loss of the season last night in their opening game of the Marshall County Slugfest against #23 Marshall County.

Madisonville is in the midst of what was originally their toughest week of softball this season. After losing to #4 South Warren last Saturday at the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic, they were originally scheduled to face #5 Henderson County and #1 McCracken County, but both of those games were rained out. Tomorrow they will face #19 Mercy High School.

Madisonville (8-1) got on the scoreboard first in their opening at bat last night, when Brenna Sherman hit a ground ball single to center to score Zoe Davis, but the Lady Marshalls (8-5) answered with a pair in the bottom half to go up 2-1.

After a scoreless second inning, Marshall County would extend their lead to 4-2 in the third, then outscore Madisonville 4-1 in the fourth and 4-0 in the fifth to take a 12-3 lead into the sixth inning.

The Lady Maroons would score one more in the sixth and two in the seventh to make it 12-6 but were unable to recover.

Hayleigh Perdue took the loss for Madisonville. In six innings she gave up 15 hits and five earned runs while striking out five.

The Lady Maroons have two games scheduled for today as they continue the Marshall County Slugfest. They play #19 Mercy at 10 a.m. and then face Meade County at 2 p.m. They will be back in Madisonville on Tuesday for a double header against Dawson Springs.

1B: J. Noffsinger, B. Sherman, C. Young, M. Stoltz (2), A. Prow, K. Justice

2B: Z.Davis, C. Young, M. Stoltz

3B: Z.Davis

SB: B. Sherman