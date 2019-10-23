In the biggest game of the year for both Daviess County and Madisonville, it took a late score from the Panthers' Jacob Boling to secure the 3-2 win in semi-state play of the boys' soccer KHSSA State Tournament. Boling scored twice on the night.
With the road win, the Panthers be moving on to face Warren Central, who defeated Marshall County 3-1.
"The game could''ve gone either way," North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. "That's just how postseason soccer is. I told myself going into the postseason that if we're to lose, we give everything we got.
"Two years ago, we lost to Daviess 10-0," he said. "I think we gained a lot of respect tonight. Their coach came up to me after the game and told me that I have a great team and had a great season this year."
North's Dalton Daves scored the first goal of the match with 28:20 on the clock in the first half to put the Maroons up 1-0.
Daviess responded a minute and a half later with a goal by Boling to tie it up 1-1 with 26:44 remaining in the first half. North's keeper Alex Brooks was able to dive to make the first save, but he wasn't able to get up in time to stop the rebound off the foot of Boling.
The Madisonville fans were on the Panthers' Hunter Clark throughout the first half, as he's remembered for taking out Brooks when these teams played each other back in September.
Clark silenced the Maroon fans finding the back of the net on a corner kick that went off the left goal post, putting Daviess up 2-1.
See Boling/Page B2
Both teams went back and forth with the ball as Daviess was able to run out the clock to maintain their 2-1 lead going into halftime.
Luke McElroy fired a shot at 29:25 to put North right back into the match with the equalizing goal making it 2-2. The missile off his foot just outside the box put some life back into the North bench and the fans, while quieting the visiting Daviess County crowd.
Clark was called upon for a free kick just outside the box for Daviess with about 25 minutes remaining. He was able to get around the wall formed by North, but Brooks was able to make the save to keep the match tied at two.
J.J. Brown fed Daves perfectly in the box with about eight minutes to go, but he shot it high keeping the tightly contested match tied at 2-2.
Clark was able to dance around the North defense in the box, but he whiffed on the clear shot to the North goal allowing the Maroons to clear with four minutes remaining.
With less than three minutes to go in regulation, Boling scored the go-ahead goal for Daviess putting them up 3-2.
Brooks sprinted out of the goal for a free kick with 1:10 on the clock as a last chance effort for the Maroons, but the Panthers were able to retain possession to run out the time until the clock hit zero.
North ends their best season since 2007, going 20-4-2 on the year. Twelve seniors for the Maroons played their final match Tuesday night.
"Winning the region is so big with this competitve region," Agisilaou said, coming off his second year as head coach. "The team believed in my system, and they worked so hard this year. I wouldn't want to be part of a better program than Madisonville."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.