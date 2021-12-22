According to KHSAA records, Hopkins County Central and Owensboro Catholic had only met on the hardwood twice before Wednesday’s game at the Holiday Classic in Madisonville, with the two schools splitting those previous games. The Storm now takes the lead in that series, which dates all the way back to 1999.
Catholic got on the board before the game had even begun thanks to a Hopkins Central tech called during warmups, then the Storm jumped out in front and stayed there until the closing seconds of the quarter. With just 2.3 seconds on the clock, the Aces inbounded the ball from back court and managed a layup to tie the score at 17.
Catholic would pull away in the second, getting out to as much as a five point lead, but the Storm held on, pulling to within two with under a minutes left in the half. As Central attempted to move the ball down court with under ten seconds on the clock, Catholic managed a steal and a buzzer beating three to head to the locked room with a 28-23 lead.
Hopkins Central would keep Owensboro Catholic in reach coming back from the half, eventually pulling within three to head into the fourth quarter at 41-38.
In the final period the Storm would rally, answering the Aces shot for shot until the 2:00 mark when they tied the game at 54. A short jumper by Eaves would give Central their first lead since the first quarter just 20 seconds later. The Storm would get as much as four points head, but Catholic wasn’t ready to give up, battling back to within a single basket with just 13 seconds left on the clock. The Aces’ Webb went in for a game- tying jumper with just two seconds left in the game. The ball rolled around the inside of the rim before bouncing out, giving the Storm a 57-55 win.
Hopkins Central’s Marcus Eaves would score a team high 29 points, while Owensboro Catholic’s Brian Griffith put up 31. Wesley Morris scored 12, Drake Sheen had six, Trevor Weldon put up five, Clayton Hooke had three and Namari Hall had two.
The Storm do not play again until the Ky 2A Sectional on Jan. 6.
