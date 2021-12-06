Madisonville-North Hopkins became the first archery team in the county to return to action when they traveled to Henderson to shoot in the 2021 Holy Name Cardinal Classic. The Maroons finished second in the meet to Henderson County, topping Apollo High School and Union County.

Maddie Ziegler was the highest finishing archer for the Maroons, taking the fourth spot overall with a 285 with 18 tens, which was good enough to make her the second girl overall in the meet and the top finishing 9th grade girl.

Also shooting for Madisonville were:

• Zeke Franklin — 283, 16 tens

• Allen Young — 278, 14

• Aliah Carlisle — 276, 13

• Tom Welborn — 276, 12

• Evan Hoagland — 270, 9

• Jackson Smith — 268, 9

• Lliana Deras — 268, 8

• Lucas Cavanah — 267, 10

• Clay England — 276, 8

• Natalie Goshen — 264, 9

• Justin Gibson — 264, 7

• Aiden Ramsey — 261, 5

• Jadin Lile — 258, 8

• Brooklyn Miller — 254, 7

• Addie Burns — 264, 4

• Dalton VanCleve — 253, 6

• Caitlin McClain — 251, 5

• Hannah Garrott — 249, 8

• Albany Ray — 245, 6

• Tamara Baxter — 243, 6

• Madelyn Simpson — 240, 7

• Matthew Crabtree — 239, 4

• Jacob Hayward — 239, 2

• Dakota Perdue — 231. 4

• Emily Crume — 228, 4

• Emma Gordon — 224, 3

• Cameron Coomes — 223, 5

• Nathan Gillette — 221, 0

• Elizabeth Crume — 184, 1

The remainder of Hopkins County’s archery programs are expected to return to action this Saturday for the SHMS Wildcat Classic at the Hopkins County Archery Complex, although participation from area schools is quite a bit lower than in previous years.

As of Monday, both high school teams and all the middle school teams have signed up for the meet, but only Earlington and Hanson Elementary Schools have registered for the event.

In all only 13 teams had registered as of noon on Monday. The final archery event held at the complex before the COVID-19 pandemic featured six Hopkins County Elementary archery teams with a total 24 teams in all.

During COVID-19 last season, local elementary teams were not allowed to compete in National Archery in School Program (NASP) events. In fact, only around 12 elementary teams in the entire state competed last school year. Under NASP rules, students aren’t allowed to compete until the fourth grade, meaning the first year archery students from the last year of competition are all in middle school this season. Each elementary archery program must start from scratch.

In addition, NASP regulations also require coaches to coach for at least 10 hours per year to maintain their NASP certification as an archery instructor. In some cases, coaches have reported losing their certification due to being unable to practice or compete. In order to restore it, they must pay out of pocket for a NASP training course.

Some schools are still in the process of rebuilding, while others have given up and decided to wait until next year, hoping that being another year away from the start of COVID-19 will increase interest in what was, prior to the pandemic, one of the fastest growing team sports in Kentucky.