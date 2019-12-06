Local Sports
Friday
Boys Basketball
Marshall County Hoopfest: Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County- 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Fairfield, Ill.- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Marshall County Hoopfest: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. McCracken County at Marshall County- 1:30 p.m.
6th/7th District Challenge: Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 2:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
6th/7th District Challenge: Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 1 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Fulton City- 1 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Fairfield, Ill.- 2:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Iowa at Michigan- Fs1 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Southern California at Texas Christian- ESPN2 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Oregon, Santa Clara, Calif.- ABC 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Minnesota at Ohio State- BTN 7 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan- FS1 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NCAA Tournament: Washington State vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, San Jose, Calif.- ESPNU 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Stanford, Semifinal, San Jose, Calif.- ESPNU 8:30 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix Final, Men's and Ladie's Short Programs, Turin, Italy (taped)- NBCSN 8 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius- GOLF 2:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, New Providence, Bahamas- GOLF 10 a.m.
Father/Son Challenge: Pro-Am, Orlando, Fla. (taped)- GOLF 4 p.m.
ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, Third Round, Sydney- GOLF 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius- GOLF 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Denver at Boston- ESPN 7 p.m.
LA Lakers at Portland- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
SKIING
FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Super G, Beaver Creek, Colo.- NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
FIS: World Cup, Women's Downhill, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Frankfurt- FS2 1:20 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. Open: Day 1 Finals, Atlanta- NBCSN 6 p.m.
