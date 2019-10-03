Football is here a day early. The two crosstown rivals will meet on the gridiron tonight as Hopkins County Central will host Madisonville North Hopkins.
"This is the first time we have played on Thursday since I could remember," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "It's an odd format, but it's going to be good game. We had a great week of practice, and we are ready to go."
Central's main concern will be stopping the strong North running game that features Jeriah Hightower in the backfield. The senior running back has 1,464 yard this year with 15 scores.
"Hightower is one of the best backs in the state, possibly in the country," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "We expect to see a heavy dose of Hightower on Thursday night."
Along with Hightower, Central will also be paying attention to the throwing game from North starting quarterback Hayden Reynolds.
"We're going to go back to some of what we did defensively last year," Wood said. "We're going to do our best to slow Hightower, but we're also going to play some zone defense and try to make their quarterback to make some decisions."
North won last year's match up 42-6 and are highly motivated to repeat that performance.
They lost their bid at a perfect season last week on a last second Hail Mary, losing 26-24 to Logan County, and are ready to bounce back against the rival Storm.
"Our goal is to take that bad taste out of our mouth," said Burgett. "Central is a good opponent for us. Move on from that lost last week, but in a game scenario. I don't mean just thinking about it, but in a game, moving forward from that and getting our minds readjusted."
The Maroons had all but clinched the victory last week with a Hightower touchdown inside the last minute of the game, but Logan County worked some magic bringing the ball all the way back to score on the last play of the game.
"The loss came on a Hail May. I've never coached a game where that has happen. I've never been in a game where that's happened," said Burgett. "But again, a game like that in week six can help us as a team, as a football program, to see the things thing we weren't able to see. There was some frustration, some lack of discipline at times, and we are correcting that."
The Maroons hope to use last week's performance to their advantage. They are picking a part the game film and highlighting the things they want to continue improving.
"We came in on Monday after the loss and reviewed the film, and there was a lot good film to learn on," said Burgett. "We are doing a good job this week of puting the past in the past, focusing on the present, and not looking toward the future."
"The key right now is, we need to focus solely on Hopkins County Central," he said.
For Central's offense, it'll come down to the offensive line and how much time they can give quarterback Adrian Stringer in the pocket.
"Even though we haven't won a game yet, we try to improve each week," Wood said. "Offensively, we've done that. Our line has blocked better, our receivers are catching more balls, and Adrian has calmed down back in the pocket, and he's been throwing it right on the money. Our running game has hurt us with losing Dreyton Grimes and Donovan Harris earlier this year, but Nolan Adams has done a great job when we needed him back there."
Central may come in winless, but they have motivation facing their in-county rival.
"North's a great team this year, their line is out of this world," Stringer said. "Of course, I'm friends with a few guys on their team so we've been trash talking a little bit. It's just the rivalry between us and them, but it's just another game. Their defense is good and their offense is solid with Hightower, who's a heck of a ballplayer. It should be a fun night."
Coach Burgett knows they can't overlook the game.
"They may not have won a football game this year, but they have a good quarterback that slings it around, good receivers and as a defense, they try to bring pressure to stop the run," said Burgett.
The Maroons are looking to get back on track against the Storm.
"We still have multiple game this season; we still have a chance at the district, but it starts this week. If we don't take care of business this week, it's out."
The game will be played tonight at Hopkins County Central, one day earlier than a normal Friday night match.
"It's definitely different this week with the game being played on Thursday," Stringer said. "It didn't really throw off our practice schedule; we just didn't have conditioning this week. We've just got to stay focused."
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. tonight at Storm Stadium.
