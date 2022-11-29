Kentucky’s dominance of the arch rival Louisville Cardinals continued Saturday as it took down the No. 25 ranked Cards 26-13 at Kroger Field to take home its fourth straight Governor’s Cup title.

With the win Kentucky finishes the regular season 7-5, secured its sixth winning season of its last seven.

“Just really appreciate our football team and their effort, and their competitive spirit, competitive nature they’ve had these past couple weeks,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “We’ve had some ups and some downs, but most people do. Just about everybody in the country, with the exception of maybe one or two teams. So you’re going to have some adversity, and our team responded how I believed they would.”

After both teams exchanged punts on their opening drives, Kentucky’s offense opened the scoring. Will Levis hit tight end Josh Kattus for a 70-yard gain to move the Cats to the Louisville 13-yard-line and a few plays later UK would cash in on the explosive as Levis found Dane Key for an eight-yard touchdown to put UK in front 7-0 early.

On its ensuing possession, the Cardinals punched back as it used 11 plays to march down to the Kentucky 13-yard-line but on fourth and one, Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones playing in his first game since Oct. 1 at Ole Miss, stopped Jawhar Jordan short of the line to gain turning the ball over downs.

Kentucky would start the second quarter across midfield after a 15-yard completion from Levis to Key. The drive would stall out at the Cardinal 25-yard-line where the Cats settled for a 43-yard Matt Ruffolo field goal to put Kentucky up front 10-0.

With the offense and special teams unit clicking early, Kentucky’s defense joined in on the fun as J.J. Weaver strip sacked Louisville quarterback Brock Domann and recovered the fumble returning it to the Cardinals six-yard-line.

“I just gave it all I got,” Weaver said of his strip sack postgame. “This is a rivalry game. Just play 100%. That’s what I did.”

The Cats would be unable to score a touchdown off the turnover as an intentional grounding penalty on Levis set UK back, but Kentucky would not come up empty-handed as Ruffolo knocked through a 29-yard field goal to extend the lead to 13-0.

Down 13, Louisville turned to Malik Cunningham at quarterback. He did not receive a warm welcome from the Kentucky defense as he was sacked by Zion Childress on just his second play of the game, setting up a third and long the Cardinals would not convert.

Following a UK punt, Louisville was able to take momentum into halftime as it used a 12-play 64-yard drive capped off by a six-yard Cunningham touchdown run with 37 seconds left in the half to cut the Wildcat lead to 13-7 which would be the score taken into halftime.

Kentucky’s defense would force Louisville three and out to open the second half thanks to a first down sack of Cunningham by Trevin Wallace and Deone Walker to move the Cardinals behind the chains.

A 16-yard punt return from Barion Brown allowed UK to start its first drive of the second half at its own 46-yard-line. Kentucky would move down to the Louisville 17-yard line, but a Levis incompletion in third down again forced Kentucky to settle for three as Ruffolo knocked through a 35-yard field goal to grow the Wildcat lead to 16-7.

The momentum continued to shift towards Kentucky as on the second play of Louisville’s ensuing drive, Wallace intercepted a Cunningham pass and returned it to the Cardinals’ 15-yard-line. UK’s offense quickly turned the interception into points as Levis hit Brown in the end zone for a three-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 23-7.

“Making those plays coming out of halftime were really big,” UK defensive coordinator Brad White said of his defense coming through big early in the third quarter. “Obviously, the interception was really big.”

To make matters worse for the Cardinals, Cunningham suffered an injury on the interception forcing Domann back into action and the Cardinals would go three and out on its first drive with him back under center.

Kentucky’s ensuing possession would bleed into the fourth quarter and result in three more points as Ruffolo connected on a single-game career-high fourth field goal of the day, this time from 40 yards out to push the lead to 26-7.

Louisville would chip into the Wildcat lead midway through the fourth quarter as Domann hit Tyler Hudson for a 27-yard touchdown. The Cardinals would try a two-point conversion but fail leaving the score 26-13 in favor of Kentucky with 7:03 to play.

The Cardinals would get the ball back with 4:12 left but would be pinned at their own one-yard-line thanks to a perfectly placed punt from Wilson Berry. Louisville would move up to midfield, where Jordan Lovett called game as he intercepted a tipped Domann pass to clinch the UK victory.

Kentucky will await to hear its bowl game draw which will be revealed on Sunday Dec. 4 during selection Sunday.