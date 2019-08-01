Dust Bowl back in Madisonville

Dr. Festus Claybon Park will host the 36th annual Dust Bowl basketball tournament Aug. 9-11. This year's tournament will also mark the 10th year it's being sponsored by Light of Chance.
"The Dust Bowl is like a big family reunion," said Eric Logan, executive director of Light of Chance. "We have people who bring their babies, to people who are grandparents come out and watch the games. In past years it drew a few hundred people, but last year we had over 6,000 people come out."
Light of Chance is a local non-profit organization founded in 2005 that serves youth and the community through arts and wellness programs.
All proceeds from the Dust Bowl will go towards the Breathe Youth Arts Program, which is ran by Light of Chance, according to Logan.
"Breathe is an after school program that allows kids to express themselves through art like music, dance, creative writing and visual arts," he said.
Although the field isn't officially set, there is a cap of 16 teams for the tournament. The Dust Bowl attracts highly competitive players from college standouts to professional players.
"It's a good mix of pro and amateur players," Logan said. "We've even had some NCAA Division I guys come out and play."
Logan also said that the tournament brings in people from different states such as Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and even Texas.
Aside from the basketball, there will be other events held during the weekend. On Friday night there will be Crunk Karaoke hosted by Comedian Renard Hirsch and a performance by DJ Unk. Saturday will have a Health Fair where people can be screened for high blood pressure and diabetes. Sunday will have back-to-school events for kids like a school supply drive for area students and free back-to-school haircuts.
Area hotels will have special rates for players and spectators coming out for the Dust Bowl. These hotels include the Hampton Inn and Suites, Baymont Inn and Suites, Comfort Inn and Days Inn.
Games will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
More information is available on the Madisonville Dust Bowl Facebook group and the Light of Chance website at www.lightofchance.org/the-dust-bowl/.
