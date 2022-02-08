Monday night was another chapter in the Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville North Hopkins rivalry. With multiple reschedules due to weather, the game looked a little different than normal. Don Parson’s Court did not see the Lady Storm face the Lady Maroons to start the night. Instead, the Lady Maroons faced the Lady Hornets of Hancock County, while the Lady Storm were at home against Warren Central. Despite the unique start, the atmosphere was great to start the game as the community poured in to support both boys basketball teams. In the end, the Maroons were too much for the Storm to handle, winning with a final score of 87-49.

Madisonville took the opening tip. The first two minutes of the game was a seesaw affair with both teams traded baskets. At the 6:22 mark, Madisonville had a 8-6 lead on the Storm. North went on a quick run on several transition baskets. A Danye Frazier basket with 3:41 to go in the quarter brought the Maroon lead to 17-9. Another basket by the Maroons forced the Storm to take a timeout. Wesley Morris tried to will the Storm closer in the quarter, as he scored 10 points in the first half. At the end of eight the Maroons led 24-13.

The second quarter was the Kale Gaither show for the Maroons. His 16 first half points allowed the Maroons to build their lead on the Storm to as many as 16 points. Gaither converted a three point play the old fashion way to bring the score to 31-15 with 6:24 to go in the quarter.

Ashton Gaines was able to pick up 10 points in the first half around the rim to help propel the Maroons to a 40-26 halftime lead. Marcus Eaves for the Storm was held in check in terms of field goals in the first half, only making one basket, but kept the Storm within striking distance with 8 first half free throws.

The second half was all Maroons. The third quarter got interesting as four total technical were called in the quarter, two each way. It seemed to slow the game down and Madisonville took advantage. Lajaun McAdoo had a big third quarter for the Maroons, scoring 8 of his 10 points in the second half. At the end of the third quarter, Wesley Morris provided the lone bright spot for the Storm, hitting a triple at the buzzer to bring the score to 62-44 in favor of the Maroons.

As the Madisonville lead grew in the 4th quarter, subs came in for both sides. The North bench was able to score for the Maroons while Morris and Drake Skeen provided the bulk of the scoring for Central. Namari Hall also chipped in 7 second half points to add to his 9 for the game. At the end of the game, the Maroons were victorious 87-49. Kale Gaither led all scorers with 27 in the game. The Storm were led by Morris’ 19 points. The two teams will resume their rivalry yet again in a girl/boy double header at Storm Gym on Valentines Day with the Lady Storm tipping off at 6 and the boys game to follow.

The Storm travels to Crittenden County tonight with a 7:30 p.m. tip.

The Maroons will next be in action on Thursday in Princeton where they play Caldwell at 7:30 p.m.

HCC 13 26 44 49

MNH 24 40 62 87

Maroons-Gaither 27, Tow 12, Gaines 16, Frazier 8, McAdoo 10, Martin 2, Rodgers 2, Peyton 2, Price 3, Watkins 2

Storm-Eaves 13, Skeen 7, Hall 9, Morris 19, Elliott 1