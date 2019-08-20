Controversial goal downs Storm

Hopkins County Central hosted a soccer doubleheader on a balmy Monday night with the boys taking on Trigg County and the Lady Storm hosting St. Mary's. The boys lost to Trigg County 1-0 on a late goal with about four minutes remaining in the game.
"It was a hard-fought battle," head coach Ben Lutz said. "Trigg County is a well-coached team. It was our first real test of the season. I wish we could've come out with a win, but the ball didn't bounce our way."
Central goalkeeper Chase Garrett claimed that the goal shouldn't have counted because the Trigg County player committed a handball foul by slapping it in the goal.
"I tried catching it when they did the corner kick," Garrett said. "I tipped it to their guy and he slapped it in for a goal. It was definitely a handball."
Garrett was livid after the goal, but the apparent missed call resulted in Trigg County taking the lead late in the match and ultimately pulling out the win.
Up until the late goal, the Storm defense was doing a solid job helping out Garrett on defense, with Garrett making some big saves and a few Trigg County shots going off the cross bar. Central was evenly matched on offense as Trigg County didn't allow many shots on goal.
Both teams had to battle the heat in the first half, with the heat index reaching triple digits for most of the game.
"If we didn't have those two 10-minute water breaks, I don't know if we would've made it," Lutz said. "We were light on subs tonight so that hurt us a little bit with the heat, but we made do, and Trigg County had to play in the same heat."
See Storm/Page B2
"I was just dripping in buckets even though I wasn't even running," Garrett said. "It was super hot, I think it was the hottest game we've played."
With about a minute left to play, Carlos Sifuentes went down with a leg injury, but he should be good to go for the Storm's next match in a couple days.
"Me and one of their guys went after it and our knees just hit together," Sifuentes said. "Trainer said that it'll just be a huge bruise, and I should be able to play."
Central's next match will be against cross-town rivals Madisonville North Hopkins on Thursday night at North.
"We hope that it'll be a preview of the district championship," Lutz said. "We just need to prove that we can play with them, North is one of the favorites to win the region, but we want to go in there to prove that Central soccer can compete with them."
Soon after the boys' game, the Lady Storm took the pitch to take on St. Mary's. At press deadline, the game was scoreless 0-0 with 30 minutes to go in the first half. A full recap will be in the roundup section in Wednesday's paper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.