Hopkins County Central kicked off the last week of the regular season with a resounding 86-59 victory on the road, knocking off Livingston Central while sinking 11 3- pointers.

The Storm took charge early, outscoring the Cardinals 18-8 in the opening quarter, then keeping up the pressure in the second quarter, leading Livingston Central 23-17 to take a 41-25 lead into the locker room at the end of the first half.

Hopkins Central didn’t let up down the stretch, continuing to hit on all cylinders after the break. The Storm outscored the Cardinals 24-17 in the third period and 21-17 in the fourth to claim an 86-59 win.

Drake Skeen stepped up big in the second half, scoring 12 in the third and five in the fourth to post 17 of his game high 23 points after the break. Marcus Eaves (19), Trevor Weldon (12) and Reese Belt (12) all joined him in double digits for the night.

The Storm improve to 13-10 on the season. They will put the wraps on the regular season Friday when they travel to Lyon County. The District tournament is set to begin on Tuesday in Princeton.

Hopkins Central 18 41 65 86

Livingston Central 8 25 42 59

Storm points: Skeen 23, Eaves 19, Weldon 12, Belt 12, Morris 8, Elliott 5, Jones 3, Hooke 2, Hall 2

Storm 3s: Skeen 7, Eaves 2, Weldon 1, Elliot 1