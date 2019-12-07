The Maroons completed a second-half comeback on Friday night to beat host Marshall County 67-57 to tip off the 2019 Marshall County Hoopfest.
North found themselves down eight points at the half but outscored the Marshals 44-26 in the final two quarters to pick up their second win against a ranked opponent in two games to start the season.
Kenny White won the game MVP, scoring 22 points off 8-13 shooting with 11 rebounds and four assists, while Kâ€™suan Casey chipped in 16 points, 12 coming in the crucial second-half run. Deljuan Johnson had 13 points in the win.
Marshall Countyâ€™s star point-guard Zion Harmon tried everything to get the home team the win, going for 37 points off 14-of-37 shooting, but the rest of the team scored just 18 points on the night.
The game got off to a sluggish start with neither team finding a bucket in the opening two minutes, but once a Marshall County free throw went in to open the scoring, both team just traded baskets.
North was finding their offense from across the roster while Marshall County relied heavily on Harmon to stay in the game.
Neither team found a lead bigger than three points in the opening minutes, and it was the Marshals who wound up
See Hoopfest/Page B2
ahead 16-14 to end the first quarter. The game continued that trend in the second period until the three-minute mark. With the Marshalls leading 24-23, Harmon took over and sparked a quick 7-0 run going into the break.
White scored 10 points in the first half while Casey chipped in four, while the trio of Marquise Parker, Zach Tow, and Keshawn Stone all had three points, but the Maroons were still down 31-23 at the break.
Harmon almost outscored the Maroons by himself in the first half, going 8-19 from the field for 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists. The junior point guard is considered a major recruit already having many high profile D-1 offers, and he was showing the reason why Friday in his home gym.
North showed their fight in the third quarter. After having the halftime talk being down eight, The Maroons took just five minutes to erase the lead. They opened the half on a 20-5 scoring run capped off by a solo scoring run of eight points by White. He had two straight three-point plays and marked the runoff by putting home a putback that forced a Marshall County timeout.
North would finish the third up 47-40 outscoring the Marshalls 25-9 in the period to flip the script on the game.
In the fourth quarter, North protected their lead the rest of the way to stay undefeated. The Maroons slowed down the pace of the game and used their size to keep finding buckets down the stretch.
North slowed down Harmon in the second half, constantly showing him double teams in the final two periods to pick up the win. After exploding for 21, Harmon went just 6 of 18 for 16 points in the second half.
The Maroons return to action at the Hoopfest later today when they face McCracken County at 1:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.