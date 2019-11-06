Basham wins boxing rematch in Evansville

Local boxer Dylan Basham participated in the Evansville YMCA "Futures Worth Fighting For" Boxing Show Saturday. Basham won his fight in two rounds against a familiar opponent.
Basham was paired against Dan Fry, who he previously lost to in the Guns and Hoses event held at the Ford Center back in April.
"I usually fight competitively once or twice a year," Basham said. "But I train all year round."
Even though the rematch was held in a smaller venue than the Ford Center, it garnered some attention on social media with the Evansville YMCA Boxing Facebook page hyping up the matchup, and it was worth the wait for Basham.
Some heavy-handed blows by Basham tired out his opponent in the first round, and Fry ultimately was defeated in the second round. With Fry down to a knee in the ring, Basham showed some good sportsmanship by helping his opponent up after the fight was over.
Outside of the boxing ring, Basham is a firefighter for the Madisonville Fire Department. Being a boxer and a firefighter are both physically and mentally demanding.
"Boxing and being a firefighter compliment each other well," Basham said. "You got to have ice water in your veins and have nerves of steel whether it's stepping into the ring before a fight or running into a fire."
Fry is also in public service as a police officer in Lebanon, Ohio, when he's not in the boxing ring. The Guns and Hoses boxing event in the Spring put firefighters and police officers in the ring against each other, which is how Fry and Basham were first paired up.
Basham is a lifelong Madisonville resident. He attended Madisonville North Hopkins High School and played basketball for the Maroons up until he graduated in 2011. He then attended Bethel University before earning his degree at Madisonville Community College.
The Evansville YMCA event is a yearly that started in 2015 and features exhibition matches between boxers from the Evansville area and around the region.
