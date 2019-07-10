Local Sports
Wednesday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners vs. Henderson Flash- 7 p.m.
Thursday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners vs. Franklin Duelers- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 10
CYCLING
Tour De France: Stage 5, 105 miles, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar, France- 6:30 a.m.
ESPYS
The 2019 ESPYS: The 27th annual event, Los Angeles, Calif.- ABC 7 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland- GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Detroit, Las Vegas, Nev.- NBA 2 p.m.
Summer League: Dallas vs. Croatia, Las Vegas, Nev.- ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Summer League: Charlotte vs. Chicago, Las Vegas, Nev.- NBA 4 p.m.
Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Orlando, Las Vegas, Nev.- ESPNU 4:30 p.m.
Summer League: Minnesota vs. Miami, Las Vegas, Nev.- NBA 6 p.m.
Summer League: New Orleans vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Nev.- ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
Summer League: San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, Nev.- NBA 8 p.m.
Summer League: New York vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, Nev.- ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
Summer League: China vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nev.- NBA 10 p.m.
Summer League: Denver vs. Golden State, Las Vegas, Nev.- ESPNU 10:30 p.m.
POKER
World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.- ESPN 7 p.m.
World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.- ESPN2 10:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Club Friendly: Boca Juniors at Tijuana- FS1 10 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London- ESPN 7 a.m.
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, London- ESPN2 7 a.m.
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London- ESPN 11 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Atlanta- NBA 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Chicago- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
