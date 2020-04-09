The Western Kentucky men’s basketball program had a productive first decade in the 21st century, reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, and 2009, when it reached the Sweet 16.
Not so much in the last 10 years, with Ray Harper leading the Hilltoppers to surprise trips to the Big Dance in 2012 and 2013 — since then, zlich.
Nonetheless, there were premier players for WKU in both decades — and here’s a list of the Top 10:
1-COURTNEY LEE — No one was better or more consistent in the Hilltoppers’ program over the last two decades than Lee, a versatile 6-foot-5 guard our of Indianapolis Pike High School.
By the end of his run at WKU, Lee had tied 1971 consensus All-American Jim McDaniels as the program’s career scoring leader with 2,238 points over a four-season career in which he averaged 17.6 points per game.
A career 40% shooter from 3-point range, Lee was named third-team All-American by Basketball Times as a senior and was a three-time first-team All -Sun Belt Conference selection. In 2008, Lee helped drive the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Lee was a first-round NBA Draft selection (22nd overall) by the Orlando Magic in 2008, and has enjoyed a productive and still-active 12-year career in the league. He currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.
2-TAVEION HOLLINGSWORTH — Through three seasons at WKU, the rising senior has scored 1,494 points to rank 18th in program history — with his final collegiate season still to play.
A Kentucky Mr. Basketball recipient out of Paul L. Dunbar High School in Lexington, the 6-foot-2 Hollingsworth has hit 45% from the field, including 34% from 3-point range, and 81% from the foul stripe.
Through three seasons, he has averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 assists per game, and three times in his Western career he has scored 30 points in a game.
Hollingsworth has twice been an All-Conference USA selection, and in 2019-20 he was a NABC All-District first-team pick. A natural shooting guard, Hollingsworth has also seen action at the point for coach Rick Stansbury.
3-CHRIS MARCUS — One of the best pivot men in Hilltopper history, the 7-foot-1 Marcus enjoyed two stupendous seasons at Western, but over his final two seasons was plagued by an ankle injury that ultimately ended his career prematurely.
In 79 games as a Hilltopper, Marcus averaged 14.1 points, 10.1 rebounds per game and is second all-time to Jeremy Evans in blocked shots with 214. He shot 56% from the field and 67% from the foul line. His 38 double-doubles rank fifth on the all-time WKU list.
He was a Basketball America honorable mention selection in 2002, was twice an NABC All-District pick and was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection. His interior presence was instrumental in WKU wins at Louisville in 2000 and at No. 4 Kentucky in 2001.
Marcus was a free agent signee with the Denver Nuggets in 2003, but his ankle injury proved too severe to overcome.
4-CHARLES BASSEY — A five-star recruit and the highest-rated signee for WKU in the modern era, Bassey has been outstanding in his season-and-a-half of play for the Hilltoppers.
A 6-foot-11 center, Bassey for his career has averaged 14.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game — but suffered a season-ending knee injury this past Dec. 7 in the Hilltoppers’ overtime upset of visiting Arkansas.
As a freshman, Bassey averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game on his way to being named to the Kyle Macy Freshman All-America Team. That same season, he was the C-USA’s Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a NABC first-team All-District selection.
For his career, Bassey has shot 60% from the field, including 34% from 3-point range, and has made 77% of his free throws.
5-ANTHONY WINCHESTER — Appropriately nicknamed “The Rifleman,” Winchester was a 3-point bomber who averaged better than 18 points per game in each of last two seasons at WKU, where he wound up ninth on the program’s career scoring list with 1,732 points.
Out of Austin, Indiana, the 6-foot-4 Winchester was the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2003 and the SBC Player of the Year as a senior in 2006.
Winchester, who averaged 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for his collegiate career, ranks second in WKU history with 247 made 3-pointers, and he is fourth all-time in 3-point field goal percentage (.416), He was also clutch from the foul stripe, ranking third in career percentage (.810).
Winchester, who played professionally overseas, is currently a member of the basketball staff at Southern Miss.
6-T.J. PRICE — A workhorse for the Hilltoppers in the first portion of the 2010s, the 6-foot-4 Price quietly wound up ranked sixth on the WKU career scoring list with 1,782 points.
Price was strong off the dribble and a highly capable 3-point shooter, finishing at 37.2% for his four-year career. He is Western’s career leader in 3-point baskets made with 286.
Three times Price averaged over 15 points per game in a season, including 17.1 in his senior season. He was NABC All-District and All-C-USA as a senior and was twice selected to the All-Sun Belt Conference team. For his career, Price averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
He continues to play professionally overseas.
7-JUSTIN JOHNSON — Over the course of his four-year career, the study 6-foot-6 Johnson became a folk hero of sorts for Hilltopper fans.
Called on to fill a variety of roles, Johnson’s perseverance, determination and relentless work ethic carried him to No. 10 on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,715 points.
Twice Johnson was a NABC All-District selection and All-C-USA performer. He was a driving force in the Toppers’ march to the 2018 NIT semifinals and was the only WKU player named to the NIT all-tournament team.
For his career, Johnson averaged 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He shot 54% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range.
Since departing WKU, he has played professionally overseas.
8-GEORGE FANT — Playing his entire collegiate career against taller players, Fant was an undersized center (6-foot-6) who nonetheless put together an outstanding body of work.
A hometown product out of Warren Central High School, Fant is 14th on the Hilltoppers’ career scoring list with 1,621 points. He was a double-digit scorer in each of his four WKU seasons, finishing his career with an average of 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
As a freshman in 2012, Fant was Most Valuable Player of the Conference USA Tournament, an event WKU captured by winning four games in four days to earn an improbable trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Fant is now a stellar, 322-pound offensive lineman in the NFL, having recently signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the New York Jets.
9-A.J. SLAUGHTER — A superstar high school player at Shelby County, the 6-foot-2 Slaughter steadily progressed throughout his four-season career at Western, finishing 15th on the program’s career scoring list with 1,581 points.
As a junior at WKU in 2009, Slaughter averaged 16 points and 3.6 assists per game to help lead the Hilltoppers to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. The following season, he averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, with 54 steals.
In his junior season, Slaughter scored 25 points in WKU’s 68-54 upset of No. 3 Louisville at the Sommet Center (now Bridgestone Arena) in Nashville. He was a first-team NABC All-District pick and twice was named All-Sun Belt Conference.
He remains active as a professional player in Spain.
10-JEREMY EVANS — One of the most athletic players to ever don the red and white, Evans became one of the program’s best-ever defensive stalwarts — concluding his career as WKU’s career leader in blocked shots with 224.
The 6-foot-9 Evans was also a capable, if sometimes reluctant, scorer — finishing with 1,065 points while shooting a program-record 64% from the field.
Then a sophomore, Evans emerged as Most Valuable Player of the 2008 Sun Belt Conference Tournament, later helping the Hilltoppers reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Evans spent parts of seven seasons in the NBA, and in 2012 he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. He remains an active pro overseas.
