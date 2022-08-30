Adults looking either to relive their high school glory days, or just wanting to get off the couch and get active, will now have their chance thanks to the Second Annual Dawson Springs Youth League Adult Co-Ed slow pitch Softball Tournament. The tournament will be held Sept. 10 at the City-County Park in Princeton. Entry fee per team is $250.

The tournament will be double elimination, so each team is guaranteed at least two games.

Requirements:

• Bat strong hand

• Minimum of 3 women on the team

• 6 inning games with a 6 run limit per inning

• 3 home runs limit per game unless you purchase unlimited home run bracelet for $20.

• Softballs will be provided

• Awards given out for first place

Organizers will raffle off a Easton Empire Softball bat and have several other raffle prizes throughout the day.

The concession stand will be open serving food and cold drinks. Cash and card accepted.

All proceeds will go to the Dawson Springs Youth League and into the rebuilding of the fields in Dawson Springs since they were destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado.

Message DSYL on Facebook Messenger or call/text 270-619-0079 for more information or to enter your team in the tournament.