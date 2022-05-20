On Thursday night, Madisonville-North Hopkins senior Kale Gaither made it official and signed his letter of intent to further his basketball career with Vincennes University. In attendance were his family, coaches, and teammates
North Hopkins Coach Newton commended Kale on his work ethic through the years and how he always worked hard during practices. Newton said he was both a great competitor and teammate. Coach Newton shared the story of how this season Kale overcame a broken hand and learned to play basically one handed.
Before Gaither signed his letter he thanked God and his parents, along with the rest of his family, for always supporting him through the years. He also thanked all of his coaches that left there family’s to let him in the gym and his teammates for always pushing him.
Gaither lead the Maroons this year playing all 32 games, scoring 773 points and averaging a little over 24 points a game.
