Above: Dylan Dawson goes through the Lyon County defense during Tuesday night's action. Dawson Springs played in the first round of the boys 2nd Region All "A" Classic on Tuesday and at the press deadline, the score was 88-60 Lyon County at the end of the third quarter. Even though the Panthers had the lead early in the first quarter, the Lyons were able to get the lead and went into halftime with a 59-37 lead. During the first half, Lyon's Travis Perry, pictured left, reached the 1,000th point of his career as an eighth
grader. The winner of Tuesday's game will play either University Heights or Crittenden County on Friday at Livingston Central.
Right: Logan McKnight looks for someone to pass to against Lyon County. McKnight led the Panther offense at halftime with 13 points.
Photos by Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger
