After trailing early, the Lady Maroons rallied in the bottom of the sixth on Tuesday night and held on to defeat the McCracken County Lady Mustangs 7-6.
After a scoreless first inning, Madisonville grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Lady Maroon Addy Prow took one deep to right field for a solo homerun. But the Lady Mustangs rallied in the top of the third and took the lead by putting three runs on the board to take a 3-1 lead.
Madisonville rallied in the fifth, adding six runs that started with a solo homerun from Kennedy Justice to make it 3-2. Chloe Young hit a double to centerfield to score three runs for the Lady Maroon and take a 5-3 lead. Mackenzie Stoltz then hit a ground ball and reached first on a error by the Lady Mustangs first baseman to score Starr Springfield, stretching the Lady Maroon lead to 6-3. Lady Maroon Addy Prow singled to center field to score Kaydence Seargant to finish the inning with a 7-3 lead.
The Lady Mustangs managed to put three more runs on the board in the top of the sixth to cut Madisonville’s lead to 7-6 headed into the top of the seventh. The Lady Maroons held McCracken County scoreless in the seventh to take a 7-6 win.
Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons, allowing five hits and six runs over seven innings and striking out five.
