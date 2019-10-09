Madisonville North Hopkins struggled Tuesday morning on the front nine of Bowling Green Country Club in the opening round of the KHSAA Girls' Golf State Championship.
Going into today's final, the Lady Maroons sit in eighth place out of the 11-team field with a combined team score of 362. Kaitlyn Zieba led the team by posting a 9-over-par, 81 round. Karra Tucker carded an 89, while Rachel Carver shot 94, Kat Weir carded a 98 and Stella Knight ended her day with 111.
The Lady Maroons were among the first groups to get on the course with Knight teeing off at 7 a.m. With cooler temps a dew-soaked course, the front nine proved to be a challenge.
"The front side was just awful for us," head coach Sam Westfall said. "I don't know if it was because it was cold and there was dew on the fairways, but they got off to a really bad start today."
Zieba acknowledged the early struggles.
"We teed off early in the morning today," Zieba said. "It was 50 degrees, wet, it was a struggle for us. For me, I was struggling with my putting today. My irons were playing as good as they have been all year so I'll really have to work on my putting going into the second round."
Putting was the weak spot across the board for North as they averaged a double bogey on every hole on the front nine. After the turn, the day started to warm up and so did Madisonville.
Zieba couldn't quite break 80
on Tuesday as she finished the front nine with 44 with a double-bogey on five and pars on six and seven. She bounced back with two birdies on 13 and 16 and finished her day with a solid 37 on the back nine.
Carver also had her struggles in the opening round.
"My first nine was rough," Carver said. "The ground was very wet, and I didn't anticipate it. Going into tomorrow, I know what to expect, and I'm hoping to be back in the low 80s."
Carver double-bogied four holes on her front nine. She was able to stop the bleeding with pars on six and nine to give her a 53 as she headed to the finishing holes. Following the turn, she birdied 11 and 12 and recorded one double-bogey giving her a back nine score of 41.
"The greens were really fast, and they got faster as the day went on," Carver said. "We've got two days experience on these greens now so we should know how the greens play, and I think we'll be better tomorrow."
As the only senior on the team, Carver will also play her final round as a Lady Maroons golfer today.
"I'm excited for it," Carver said. "It's my last chance to prove what I got."
The Lady Maroons will be back out on the course with Knight teeing off at 7:45 a.m. this morning followed by Weir at 7:54, Carver at 8:03, Tucker at 8:12 and Zieba at 8:21. They will tee off from hole one at Bowling Green Country Club.
